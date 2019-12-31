Brokerages Expect Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.35). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

