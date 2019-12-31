Brokerages Expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.49. Mastercraft Boat posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,298. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $290.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 336.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 57,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

