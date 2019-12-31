Brokerages Expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.79. PVH posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.42.

PVH stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 88.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 173,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

