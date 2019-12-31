Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $957.71 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post $957.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $973.00 million and the lowest is $946.40 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $849.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

Shares of MTN opened at $240.35 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $179.60 and a 1-year high of $251.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.25%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $1,027,839.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,556.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $112,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,585.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,893,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 340,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,885,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

