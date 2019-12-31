Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 73.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 638,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 255,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,456,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,362 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

