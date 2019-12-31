Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $52.40

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,191,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $34,773.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,990 shares of company stock worth $16,552,768. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,547 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,122,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 167,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.