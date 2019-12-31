Brokerages Set Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOR. TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Blucora by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Blucora by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Blucora by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Blucora by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,143. Blucora has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

