Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Price Target at $28.85

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.85.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.