Brokerages Set China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Target Price at $50.83

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CHL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54. China Mobile has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in China Mobile by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 82,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 47.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 68.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

