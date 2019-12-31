Brokerages Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Price Target at €37.26

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.26 ($43.33).

Several research firms have commented on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting €36.42 ($42.35). The stock had a trading volume of 305,197 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.67.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

