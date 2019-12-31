Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Price Target at $48.47

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.47.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE:FND opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,275,040 shares of company stock worth $319,128,424. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

