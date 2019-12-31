Brokerages Set Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 16.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 2,688.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 235.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Shares of Inogen stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,923. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

