Brokerages Set Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) PT at $13.73

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 121.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 241,766 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 127,574 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 57,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 1,911.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.93. 9,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,664. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

