Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) PT at GBX 228.71

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 228.71 ($3.01).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBRY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.09) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 231.30 ($3.04) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 220.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.50. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of £201.30 ($264.80).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

