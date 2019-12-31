Brokerages Set K&S AG (ETR:SDF) Target Price at €13.24

Shares of K&S AG (ETR:SDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.24 ($15.39).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.70 ($15.93) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get K&S alerts:

ETR:SDF traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €11.12 ($12.92). 953,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.93 and a 200 day moving average of €13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24. K&S has a 1-year low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 1-year high of €18.61 ($21.64).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.