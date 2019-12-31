Brokerages Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT at $39.21

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in LKQ by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,103,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after buying an additional 256,713 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 631,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in LKQ by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 76,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. LKQ has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

