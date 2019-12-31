Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) PT at $75.50

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,763.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $58,095.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,857 shares of company stock worth $10,150,003. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 43.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lumentum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,407. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

