Brokerages Set NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $320.78

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.78.

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura increased their target price on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $213,275,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,549,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,481,000 after acquiring an additional 471,970 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,557,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,560,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $303.59 on Friday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $325.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.01 and a 200-day moving average of $272.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $4.14 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $16.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.90%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

