Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Target Price at $65.50

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus set a $68.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,860,650 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,783,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,720 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,912,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,294,000 after buying an additional 616,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.