Brokerages Set Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Price Target at GBX 498.60

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 498.60 ($6.56).

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

LON:PFG opened at GBX 458.90 ($6.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 438.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 420.80. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

