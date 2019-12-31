Brokerages Set Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Target Price at €83.79

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €83.79 ($97.43).

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Schneider Electric stock opened at €91.50 ($106.40) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €89.33 and its 200-day moving average is €80.71. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

