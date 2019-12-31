Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) PT at $55.00

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,352,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,624,000 after buying an additional 3,012,657 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. 103,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310,750. The stock has a market cap of $303.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

