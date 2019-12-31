Brokerages Set Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) PT at €44.47

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.47 ($51.71).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

ETR:TLX traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €44.18 ($51.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.27. Talanx has a 1 year low of €29.10 ($33.84) and a 1 year high of €45.88 ($53.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

