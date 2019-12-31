Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target at $60.00

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of TTEC opened at $39.36 on Friday. TTEC has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $50.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $134,571,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 63.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TTEC by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

