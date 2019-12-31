Brokerages Set Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT at $28.67

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $34,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,486 shares of company stock worth $3,479,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 114.1% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 54,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 194,825 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $2,018,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.14. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.