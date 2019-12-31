Brokerages Set Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Price Target at $9.93

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

VER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Vereit by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 117,357,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,390,000 after buying an additional 9,453,214 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Vereit by 59.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,767,000 after buying an additional 14,366,122 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vereit during the third quarter worth $134,592,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the second quarter worth $113,466,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Vereit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,800,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,316,000 after buying an additional 480,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

VER traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,303. Vereit has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

