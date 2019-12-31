Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 340.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

