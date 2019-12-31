Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 377,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.85 and a beta of 0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is 1,584.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.