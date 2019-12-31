Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRKL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.51 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,532 shares of company stock worth $404,727. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 591.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 364,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 188.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 141,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

