Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Short Interest Update

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 99,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.39. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,347,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $146,652.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,776. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

