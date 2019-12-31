Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Receives $61.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

BF.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

BF.B stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Brown-Forman has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

