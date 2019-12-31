Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.81.

NYSE BC opened at $60.11 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,667,000 after purchasing an additional 93,178 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Brunswick by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,094,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,663,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

