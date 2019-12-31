Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMTC. ValuEngine downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $828.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

