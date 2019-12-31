BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been assigned a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

BT.A has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 193.30 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 243.40 ($3.20). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 189.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

