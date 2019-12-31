BTC Lite Reaches One Day Volume of $12.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $24,515.00 and $12.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.06072763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.