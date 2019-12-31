Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBW. ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 28.3% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 946,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 208,996 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 697.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,514 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.