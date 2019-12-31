Burst Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Coinroom. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $34,767.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,076,706,107 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

