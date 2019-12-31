Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0003

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Coindeal, Poloniex and Binance. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $52.73 million and approximately $16,210.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00629597 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004131 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002055 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Poloniex, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Crex24, HitBTC, cfinex, Cryptohub and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

