Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 109,190,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of CZR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,920,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 269,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,427,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,007,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 102,555 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

