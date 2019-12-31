Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 204,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $512.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.44. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Caesarstone’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1,127.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 208,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 161.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 148,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 131.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTE shares. ValuEngine lowered Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

