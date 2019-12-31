CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $319.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 13.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

