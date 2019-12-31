Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.73

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 114919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.43 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 16.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 48.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

