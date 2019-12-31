Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek's automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry."

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $395.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.63. Camtek has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Camtek by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 63,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

