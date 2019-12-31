Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Stock Price Down 12%

Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE)’s share price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 246,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 337% from the average session volume of 56,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47.

Canadian Orebodies Company Profile (CVE:CORE)

Canadian Orebodies Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for iron, gold, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hemlo North Limb project that includes 135 claim units comprising 2,160 hectares; and staked claims of 303 units totaling 4,848 hectares, which is located to the northeast of Marathon, Ontario.

