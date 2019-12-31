Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 20,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,264. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.05. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the solar energy provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 210.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,538 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

