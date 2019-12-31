Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Canasil Resources Inc. (CVE:CLZ) fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 63,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 69,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.34.

About Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Sandra silver-gold project; 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; 100% interest in Victoria zinc-silver project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

