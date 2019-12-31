Canyon Resources (ASX:CAY) Shares Down 3.1%

Canyon Resources Ltd (ASX:CAY) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 136,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 414,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.05.

Canyon Resources Company Profile (ASX:CAY)

Canyon Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and bauxite properties in West Africa. The company holds interest in the Taparko North project, the Tao project, the Pinarello project, the Konkolikan project, and the Derosa project covering an area of 3,000 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Minim Martap located in the Adamawa region of Cameroon.

