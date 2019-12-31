Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Receives GBX 165 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.17).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capita to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capita to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

LON CPI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 164.10 ($2.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.12. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

