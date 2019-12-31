Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) Insider Acquires £6,494.28 in Stock

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) insider Laura Whyte acquired 24,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,494.28 ($8,542.86).

Shares of LON CAL opened at GBX 25.55 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.29. Capital & Regional plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44). The company has a market cap of $265.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAL. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.