Capricoin Market Capitalization Hits $54,847.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $54,847.00 and approximately $16,892.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.